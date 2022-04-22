Joe Leach loves life back in the ranks at Worcestershire

Joe Leach

Leach certainly led from the front as skipper with his performances with the ball and finished as leading wicket-taker on four occasions when captain.

A total of 372 first class wickets at 26.44 is a testament to his impact and Leach is also a dangerous customer as a destructive batter although he admits that part of his game suffered after dropping himself down the order.

But Stafford-born Leach, currently playing his club cricket with Shifnal in the Birmingham League, admits he has been reinvigorated after being freed of the captaincy responsibilities which have now been taken over by Brett D’Oliveira. He certainly made an impressive start to the campaign in the drawn game at Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground with four wickets in the first innings and a vital 70 to help retrieve a poor start.

“With the captaincy, I kind of knew my time was up and I’m sure, speaking to guys who’ve retired or when they’ve finished, they kind of know before that,” he said.

“Certainly from a cricket point of view, I’ve been very pleased to still feel the same excitement.

“It is a new challenge, not being captain now and coming into my 30s, and all that goes with that, and trying to lead the attack, and all those kind of things.

“I’ve been pleased that I’ve not lost any enthusiasm at all, in fact if anything I probably feel a little bit re-invigorated which is great.

“I’ve really enjoyed going down to fine leg. That is quite a nice treat, not having to field in the firing line at mid-off! It just gives you more time to really focus in on what you are trying to do, what your job is, and everyone who does it (captaincy) for a period of time, does get a new lease of life.

“It is exciting to be contributing as a player and setting yourself the challenges. It is a massive change. You lose a lot of the extra stuff I’ve had to do these past five or six years. It has freed up a lot of time and I’m really excited now to just focus on cricket, helping the guys as a senior player and being that experienced guy around the group, helping Brett.”

Leach is conscious of being available to assist D’Oliveira should he require any input but also to let him stamp his own mark on the team.

“When I replaced Daryl (Mitchell) as captain, he was very good to me in giving me my space whilst also offering support and I’ve tried to do the same for Brett,” he said.