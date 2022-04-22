Captain Brett D’Oliveira sets the example

Worcestershire's Brett D'Oliveira celebrates his century during day one of The Bob Willis Trophy match at Blackfinch New Road, Worcester.

The 30-year-old followed up his unbeaten 134 against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground with another superb knock of 106 not out to steer his side to 338-5 by the close.

Opener Ed Pollock’s rapid 77 got the innings off to a flying start and then D’Oliveira and Ed Barnard, who made 75, pressed home the advantage during a fifth wicket partnership of 166.

Sussex stuck to their task on a wicket which was not straightforward for batting with some movement all day.

But they were left to regret Tom Alsop at first slip dropping D’Oliveira on 19 off Henry Crocombe.

Worcestershire ended the day in a position of strength and looking to press on for maximum batting points tomorrow morning.

Pollock was pleased to contribute at the top of the order and also enjoyed watching D’Oliveira.

“When we won the toss and batted, if you had offered us this position at the start, we would have taken it,” he said.

“I’ve been backed by everyone and told ‘just go and play your game, you don’t need to change anything just because it is the County Championship.

“I spoke to Joe Leach and he said the reason I am so dangerous is because I can go and play my game.“It is nice it worked at Leicester last week and it is nice that it worked here. The way it worked put them on the back foot.

“Brett has been amazing to watch. He looks in such control.

“He looks a man in complete command of his game and a very impressive individual to be around this winter.”

Worcestershire first innings 338 for five off 96 overs

D’Oliveira took over the captaincy reins from Joe Leach this summer and is certainly so far thriving on the extra responsibility.

He is the first member of his famous cricketing family to be Worcestershire’s official captain, a feat not achieved by grandfather Basil or father Damian.

D’Oliveira has been described as the “heartbeat” of the team by Head Coach Alex Gidman and told to make no changes to his approach after becoming captain.

Sussex were decimated by injuries and handed a debut to all-rounder, Grant Stewart, and pace bowler, George Burrows.

Stewart, 28, has made the temporary switch from Kent and has played six T20Is for Italy while Burrows, 23, has moved to Hove on a short term contract after being released by Lancashire last summer.

Steven Finn, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, George Garton, Dan Ibrahim, Jack Carson and are all side-lined along with England paceman, Jofra Archer.

Fellow England bowler, Ollie Robinson. is unavailable as he requires dental treatment after suffering a tooth infection.

But he travelled with the team to New Road to continue training ahead of a return to action next week.

D’Oliveira, opted to bat on winning the toss and New Road looked a picture in warm sunshine with a sizeable crowd watching cricket at the ground in April for the first time in three years.

An unchanged side was selected by Worcestershire after impressing when coming so close to forcing victory in the opening game away to Leicestershire.

The ground looked in immaculate condition just seven weeks after being under several feet of water via the flooding of the adjacent River Severn

Pollock had scored a superb century in the second innings versus Leicestershire, his first ever County Championship appearance, and he again looked in excellent form when opening with Jake Libby.

He had a slice of good fortune on 36 when he aimed a big hit against Stewart and the ball was helped over the boundary for six by Burrows fielding at fine leg.

But Pollock continued to play with great freedom and brought up a half century off only 47 balls.

Libby played a solid support role during an opening stand of 85 but then was the first of three wickets to fall in four overs.

He nibbled at a delivery from Sussex captain Tom Haines and Tom Alsop clung onto a low sharp chance at slip.

There was warm applause for Pakistan Test star, Azhar Ali, as he made his way to the wicket on his home debut for Worcestershire.

Haines struck again when Pollock on 77 forced a delivery off the back foot and was caught at backward point. He faced just 74 deliveries and hit one six and 14 fours.

Jack Haynes flicked a delivery from Burrows off his legs into the hands of square leg.

After making 20, Azhar was lbw to a delivery angled back into him by Haines at 133-4.

There was a sign of normality returning to the world after the pandemic with the renowned tea and home made cakes in the Ladies Pavilion being served.

D’Oliveira blossomed after his let-off and a back foot cover drive for four off Jamie Allen was one of several sumptuous strokes reeled off by the 30-year-old.

Barnard had been the ideal ally when launching a recovery with D’Oliveira at Leicester and the pair again blossomed during the afternoon session today.

The all-rounder showed his class with a delicate late cut for four off Tom Clark.

After tea, the fifth wicket pair consolidated Worcestershire’s position and increased their partnership to 166.

The second new ball brought about a breakthrough when Barnard was lbw to Stewart for 75.