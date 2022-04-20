Imesh Udayanga stuns for Madeley

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/04/22.Cricket action from Ludlow v Wellington..Ludlow bowler Louis Watkins celebrates as he bowls out Daniel Vaughan.....

On an afternoon where the top flight bowlers gained the upper hand, Madeley were the only side to pass 200 with the bat.

Sri Lankan overseas star Imesh Udayanga and stalwart James Ralph both hit form to help Madeley rattle up 253-6 from their 50 overs against Oswestry.

Udayanga top scored with 89 while Ralph made 65, with the duo sharing a fourth-wicket stand of 117. Keenan Oakley and Charlie Morris picked up two wickets each for the hosts.

Udayanga then rounded off a fine individual display by picking up 3-38 as Oswestry, who were relegated from the Birmingham League last season, were dismissed for 168 off the first ball of the final over. Martin Boyle, who figured for Shropshire in the T20 double header on Sunday, offered support with the ball with 3-59.

Allscott Heath and Shifnal seconds were the only other sides to show any form with the bat. Their clash saw visiting Shifnal make 195-8 from their 50 overs.

That total was down to a fine 73 not out from number eight Daniel Aston, who shared an unbroken ninth-wicket stand of 93 with George Davies (22no). Ian Simmons had earlier contributed 32 while Chris Starling picked up 4-39. Starling then led the way with 78 as Allscott edged home by one wicket. Quatt came out on top of a low scoring thriller at Newport.

On a tough day for the batters, just 105 runs were scored for the loss of 19 wickets. Spinner Gareth Jones shone for Quatt, picking up 5-15 from 13 overs as Newport fell for just 52. Scott Furber also impressed with figures of 3-7.

But that total took some chasing in the face of an impressive spell from spinner Shabbir Khan.

He took 6-14 from 13 overs, but just missed out on leading his side to victory as Quatt triumphed by one wicket.

Oliver Plank’s 16 was the highest score of the match. Ludlow triumphed by three wickets in another low-scoring affair at home to Wellington.

Alfie Holliehead took 4-21 to help restrict Wellington to 125-9 from their 50 overs. Number eight Josh McDonald top scored with 29.

Runs weren’t easy to come by for Ludlow but 20s from Jason Oakes, Chris Edenborough and Sam Edwards saw them to 129-7 despite the best efforts of Wellington skipper Dan Lloyd who took 5-37. Sentinel and Whitchurch top the standings after they both picked up a maximum 24-point haul. Sentinel looked well set against Shelton as Steven Gray (51) and George Cheshire (33) shared an opening stand of 81.

But the hosts then hit back to dismiss their visitors for 136 with Sam Griffiths picking up 4-22 and Jack Morris 3-52. Shelton were then reduced to 50-7 in reply before being rolled over for 113. Shane Gwilt was Sentinel’s star turn with the ball with figures of 4-18 from 11 overs while Jonathan Evans picked up 3-17.