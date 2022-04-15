Youngsters keen to impress for Oswestry

SPORT COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR STEVE LEATH 10/08/2019..CAN GO SHROPSHIRE STAR TOO: Himley Cricket Club (Bowling) V Oswestry Cricket Club (batting). Batting is: Warrick Fynn, Wicket Keeper: Sam Flavell..

The Morda Road club's time in the Birmingham League came to an end last year - when they were relegated following a difficult season.

Now they go into the Shropshire Premier League for the coming season with a young looking side - and Coleridge, who as risen through the youth ranks, as the man at the helm.

They will have to do it without talisman and run machine Warrick Fynn, who chose to remain in the Birmingham League and sign for Wolverhampton.

They'll have a youthful looking side heading into their season opener at home to Madeley on April 16.

And Coleridge believes despite their youthful squad - they have enough quality to challenge for an immediate return to the Birmingham set up.

He said: "Last year, it was tough and maybe we were a little bit out of our depth.

"We're going to be starting this season with lads who had last year, the fringe players who did well for us at times last season.

"Warwick is a player who has left us, we've had him for ten or so years and is gutting to see him go, but it gives other players opportunities.

"In the bowling department, Alex Selby picked up a few five wicket hauls last season and we're really excited to see him in action again, he can really be one of the top bowlers in the league.

"A lot of our squad will be youngsters who've come through system, we've got Josh Darley who had a good year last year, Matty Richards as well who has been with us a few years.

"Keenan Oakley and Henry Walker are two players we are excited about - and then we have Paul Robinson returning for us, and he has a lot of experience so he is going to be huge.

"It'd be great to see us get promoted, but we'll see how it goes. We have the quality in the squad to do so.

"I'd love to see us bounce back at the first time of asking, but a lot of us haven't played in this league before.

"From what I'm told there are some of the bigger sides who are paying good money - something we aren't, we've moved away from that, we have a young side now.

"So let's see how it goes."

Oswestry have also lost Ryan Lockley, David Laird and Ben Roberts, who have all signed for Birmingham League outfit Bridgnorth.

But it isn't just on the field where Coleridge is hoping things can improve - after the club have made investments off the pitch.

"We've invested in a coach, Russ Penrhyn-Jones, who works with the North Wales squad," explained the new Oswestry skipper.