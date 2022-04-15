Worfield will be looking to make their mark

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/05/2019 - Cricket - Worfield Cricket Club vs Bowmere Heath Cricket Club. In Picture: Ryan Quiney bowling for Worfield..

After powering their way to the Shropshire County League title and then successfully navigating the end of season play-off last summer, Worfield have no intention of just making up the numbers.

The ambitious Davenport Park outfit will have designs on establishing themselves at this level and will be relishing clashes against near neighbours Bridgnorth as well as former Birmingham League big guns Walsall, West Bromwich Dartmouth and Wolverhampton.

Will Cook will once again lead his the side into action, starting with a home clash against Bromsgrove on Saturday, and insists they will approach the step up in standard with no fear.

“We aware of the step up in standard, but we want to establish ourselves in this league,” said Cook. “I am a big believer in momentum.

“A lot of the time the successful sides are the ones that have just been promoted because they are used to winning and have that momentum. We will go into the season completely fearless.”

West Indies overseas star Tarik Shorey has checked in for another summer after making a big impression last year, but Cook’s early season plans have been hit by an untimely injury to winter recruit Ross Aucott.

Shropshire all-rounder Aucott has made the switch back to the county from Bradford Premier League side New Farnley.

“Tariq is back, which is great because he was superb for us last season,” said Cook. “But unfortunately Ross was injured during the warm-up for our first pre-season game. He has comeback from a six-month knee injury but he has done his knee again. We are waiting to learn the full extent of the injury but it’s a blow for us.”

Spin will again play a big part in Cook’s plans with Ryan Quiney, Will Weir, Matthew Rees and Ben Hudson all impressing during last season’s title winning campaign.

“We are not going to forget what helped make us successful and got us up, but you have to be flexible,” added Cook. “You have to move forward because if you stand still you get left behind.

“We are always learning and we are only getting better. It’s a very vibrant team to be around.

“The average age is 23/24 and I think our youth is one of our strengths. Training has gone really well, we have been training for eight weeks and we are ready for the first match.”