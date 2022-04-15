Bridgnorth are looking strong for the season

BORDER COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 27/06/2021 - Cricket - Shropshire vs Staffordshire - Minor Counties at Oswestry Cricket Club. In Picture: Michael Hill bowling for Staffs.

The Cricket Meadow men launch their Birmingham League Premier Two campaign at home to Walsall on Saturday with a new man at the helm and a host of new signings in their ranks. The experienced Dave Exall has taken over as skipper and has wasted little time assembling a squad that looks ready to mount a serious push for honours.

The stand-out arrival is Staffordshire all-rounder Michael Hill from North Staffs & South Cheshire League side Meakins.

He is joined by a couple of familiar faces with David Laird and Ryan Lockley both rejoining the club from Oswestry.

Shropshire seamer Ben Roberts completes the list of new arrivals having also decided to move from Oswestry.

The additions will add quality and competition, something Exall was keen to do.

“It was something that we were concious of as a club that the playing numbers went down at times last season,” said Exall. “We wanted to sign a few players and things have worked out well with one or two players wanting to come back. We have competition for places and 14 or 15 players who can win games.

“Ryan Lockley has played for us before and David Laird was also here before and he will probably want to prove himself. He is a better player than we saw at Bridgnorth last time.

“Ben Roberts offers something different because we haven’t had anyone with pace since Charlie Morris was here.

“And Mike Hill is an experienced all-rounder in league and Minor Counties cricket. He has done well wherever he has played. He is a class act and hopefully he will score plenty of runs and make a difference in the big games.

“A lot of players will be looking at our squad and thinking we have a good chance at getting to the top end of the Birmingham League.