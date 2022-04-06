Jake Libby keeps his focus on making a strong start

Worcestershire Rapids' Jake Libby hits a boundary during the Vitality T20 Blast match at the New Road, Worcester. Picture date: Wednesday June 9, 2021..

The 29-year-old opener has been one of the stand-out performers with the bat in county cricket over the last two seasons, scoring 1,573 runs at an average of 56.17.

With England having endured a terrible winter and on the brink of appointing a new head coach, Libby is among several players who could force their way into the picture ahead of the next Test series against New Zealand in June.

But while clearly aware of the opportunity, he insists his sole focus is on scoring runs for the Pears.

He said: “It is not something I am thinking about too much. I am enjoying my cricket with Worcester and trying to score as many runs as I can.

“Of course, it is everyone’s dream to play for England and I have aspirations to do that. But at the same time I can’t do any more than what is in front of me and that is scoring runs for Worcester.

“Three years ago I would never have had England on the radar. To even be talking about it now is enjoyable and exciting but at the same time I am just looking forward to the season.”

While keen not to talk about England too much, Libby admitted to having made some preparations for a possible call during a winter in which he has placed a particular focus on playing pace and spin.

Otherwise he has no reason to change too much after a superb two years since joining Worcestershire from Nottinghamshire, the county for whom he made his first-class debut eight years ago.

In addition to his run-scoring, he has also become a key figure in the dressing room and starts the season as vice-captain to new skipper Brett D’Oliveira.

“Coming to Worcester was a good fresh start for me, more mentally than anything,” said Libby.

“I haven’t changed loads about my game since moving. This is a really good place to play. The changing room is great and so is the coach. It has just allowed me to play.

“I feel more of a senior player here and I guess my role and respect within the team has changed more than anything.