Shropshire cricket clubs urged to pitch in for workshop

Cricket Shropshire is organising a cricket grounds maintenance workshop for volunteers and professionals ahead of the new season, writes David Ballinger.

Shropshire Cricket
It is taking place on April 11 from 2-7pm at Shifnal Cricket Club with refreshments provided during the afternoon.

It is being run in conjunction with the Grounds Management Association (GMA) and with support from sponsors Dennis and SISIS.

The day will include – Checking, removing any debris from square, mowing, reducing the height of cut, planning for the season, setting out the square, additional renovation (minor repairs, pre-season rolling, getting the outfield ready and checking ground equipment.

These will be complimented by equipment demonstrations and the new Pitch Power app will also be unveiled which has been designed to assist grounds maintenance personnel assess potential problems at their ground.

Also in attendance will be SISI Pitches who will explain the science behind ‘stich’ pitches (hybrid pitches) – Shifnal CC are due to have four installed and available to view on the day.

Sponsors Dennis and SISIS will be on hand to demonstrate power and hand tools and expert advice, including an equipment maintenance workshop supported by

local dealership Jim Clarke Machinery.

There will also be a talk on cricket square nutrition and soil analysis by Pitchcare.

Cricket Shropshire’s three new pitch advisors – Jason Allen (Allscott Heath), Andy McIlroy (Bomere Heath) and Shaun Astley (Wem) – will be on hand to offer advice and support.

This is a free event but with limited spaces so please book early via the Google form https://forms.gle/qJUVmfppfBiyFPxm9

If anyone has any questions, they can email admin@shropshire cricketboard.co.uk

Nick Elwell

By Nick Elwell

Grassroots Sports Editor

