Grasshoppers retain Shropshire indoor cricket title

They now go forward to take part in the regional play-offs at Derbyshire CCC on Sunday, March 20, in their bid to reach the national finals at Lord’s once again.

They reached Lord’s the last time the national finals were staged in 2019 before the past two years of the competition were wiped out by the Covid pandemic.

Hoppers went into the Shropshire final as Wrekin Indoor League champions facing a Willey side that recently pipped them to the Wheatland Indoor League crown by one point.

Willey skipper Stuart Walters won the toss and asked Hoppers to bat first at Sundorne Games Hall in Shrewsbury.

A couple of early run outs set them back, but skipper Yapp, batting at No 4, hit 40 while last man Tom Quraishi chipped in with an important unbeaten 18 as Hoppers finished their 12 overs on 116-5.

Scott Furber, Kieron Hatton and Ryan Wheldon picked up a wicket apiece.

In reply, Willey struggled to get going against some tight bowling and found themselves on 36-2 after at the halfway stage of their innings.

Furber made 32 but the other batters failed to get going with Yapp picking up 2-18 from his three overs and a wicket each for the miserly Andy Harrison (1-4 from 2.2 overs) and Quraishi to go with two run outs.

It meant Willey were bowled out for 63 to give the Hoppers victory by 53 runs.

Cricket Shropshire Lead Officer Steve Reese said: “Congratulations to Grasshoppers on their victory, and good luck in the regional finals representing Shropshire.

“Thanks also to umpires Mike Sheehy and Tim Barber and scorer Joss Elliott for their time and efforts and help making the game possible.”

Team picture: Back from left: Matt Swift, Tom Quraishi, Ed Davies; front Andy Harrison, Joe Yapp and Craig Heath.

