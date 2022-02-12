Worfield bolster squad with Shropshire capture

aucott

Aucott, a former junior player at Davenport Park, has joined from Bradford Premier League side New Farnley.

Aucott, averaged 54 with the bat last season but was limited to bowling only a few overs due to injury.

“Ross has plenty of experience with Shropshire, the Leeds-Bradford MCCU side and in the Bradford Premier League and will strengthen the team in all areas,” said Worfield skipper Will Cook.

“He is a quality bat and his bowling will give us more balance. He knows most of the lads so will easily fit into the group.”

Cook confirmed that Basit Zaman and overseas Tarik Shorey would be returning this summer but does not envisage many other signings.

“The lads who won the league and got us promoted deserve the chance to prove themselves,” he said. “We performed well as a unit, getting stronger as the season went on and I hope we can take this forward into the Birmingham League.”