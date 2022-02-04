Generous Ray is honoured by Prees Cricket Club

Ray Grocott and his grandchildren unveil the new plaque in his honour at Prees Cricket & Recreation Club

Ray Grocott was joined by a number of his grandchildren to unveil a plaque at the newly-named Ray Grocott Bar/Lounge.

Personally and through his former business, he has donated £164,000 to the club since 2005 – with another £41,000 added through Gift Aid – while he led the project to resite and totally rebuild the clubhouse.

He has also sponsored a number of high-profile bowling events staged at the club over recent years including the Floodlit Open Doubles Championship, the National Doubles Open and the prestigious Jack & Jean Isherwood National Seniors Tournament.

Although Ray has been active in securing the future of the club in recent years as both chairman and president, his association with the club began as far back as the late 1940s when he was a teenager playing football with his mates.

Later, as a keen sportsman, he also represented the club at both football and cricket.

Speaking at the unveiling of the new plaque in Ray’s honour, club chairman Vincent Lines said: “Ray’s business acumen, drive and determination to see things through have resulted in the great facilities we have here today. If it hadn’t been for Ray, developments like the superb clubhouse and the many new projects we’ve undertaken would never have happened.

“Sport brings people together; you meet friends and it’s an education too. This is what the many youngsters who come here get from being involved with the club and this is all down to Ray.”

In response, Grocott added: “The club is all about people. We currently have 18 football teams operating out of the club, all being run by volunteers, which for a small village is outstanding. The great facilities we have mean that people want to come here. We have a great sense of community.”