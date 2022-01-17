Big recruitment drive at Bridgnorth Cricket Club ahead of new season

Michael Hill in a Staffordshire v Shropshire friendly at Himley Cricket Club

New skipper Dave Exall has wasted little time strengthening his Cricket Meadow pack for next summer. And top of the list of incomings is Staffordshire all-rounder Michael Hill, who arrives following a successful stint at with J&G Meakin CC in the North Staffs and South Cheshire League. Hill boats eight years of minor counties experience and enjoyed impressive spells at his former clubs, including Wombourne, Himley and Kidderminster.

Skipper Exall was delighted to clinch Hill’s signature, saying: “Michael is a fantastic player, and I’m delighted he’s agreed to join us.

“He knows a lot of the lads already, and is a proven run-scorer at league and county level, and a very good seamer. I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do for us this summer, and I know he’s keen to get stuck in.

Also checking in at the club is opening bowler Ben Roberts, who has agreed a move from Oswestry. Roberts broke into the Shropshire squad back in 2019 and since represented the county in all formats, having previously played for Wales.

“Ben is an excellent bowler, and it’s great to have him on board with us,” said Exall.

“He gives us another really strong new-ball option, his height and lively pace will be a great asset.”

Completing the recruitment drive are two Bridgnorth old-boys – all-rounder David Laird and batter Ryan Lockley, who has scored over 6,000 league runs and is in top 10 scorers in Birmingham League history for Bridgnorth.

“I’m really pleased to have joined Bridgnorth for the upcoming season,” said Roberts, after his signing was confirmed. “We seem to have a great group of lads and great facilities. I’ve always enjoyed bowling here.”