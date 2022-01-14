Support is extended for women and girls’ cricket in Shropshire

Women's cricket in Shropshire

The sports consultancy business based in Bridgnorth has supported Cricket Shropshire in developing its women and girls programme for the past two years.

In 2020 Strategic Leisure helped the Board launch its Shropshire Women’s 100 competition, and last year moved on to support the new regional Women’s Softball Super 10s tournament.

Now managing director Rachel Fowler has agreed to expand Strategic Leisure’s support for the women and girls game in Shropshire.

In 2022 Strategic Leisure will be supporting the board’s women and girls recreational softball cricket programme. It includes both outdoor and indoor leagues, the development of softball officiating and training and taster sessions.

Lead officer Steve Reese said: “We have seen an explosion of interest in women and girls cricket in Shropshire in recent years.

“The support we have received from Rachel and Strategic Leisure has been vital in allowing us to grow our women and girls cricket offer – especially in the middle of a global pandemic. This continued backing from Strategic Leisure will allow us to further expand the women and girls game in Shropshire as more and more teams get involved.

“It will also allow us to train more umpires and scorers for the women’s softball game, and allow us to continue with providing support for clubs wishing to get involved with taster sessions and further training sessions.

“The support we have received from Rachel and Strategic Leisure over the past two years has been fantastic, and we are delighted she has agreed to extend the partnership.”

Fowler said: “Strategic Leisure is delighted to continue to partner with Cricket Shropshire and its work to expand opportunities for women and girls to stay, or get, involved in cricket.

“We believe passionately in the importance of physical activity and in creating opportunities for more women and girls to become and stay active.

“Cricket Shropshire has done a fantastic job in developing the game in Shropshire and particularly the women and girls recreational softball cricket programme, and we are proud to continue to support the expansion of these opportunities.

“I look forward to attending more events and seeing more teams compete in 2022.”