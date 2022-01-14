Chirk Cricket Club on lookout for new players

The Wrexham-based outfit, formed in 1867, operate two teams in the Shropshire County Cricket League in Divisions One and Six and take part in the new Hundred competition.

The club left the North Wales League in 2018 with both teams gaining promotion in its first season playing over the border in 2019.

Although, the club had another successful season on the field in 2021, more players of all ages and abilities are required to strengthen their squads.