Remembrance service for Oswestry Cricket Club legend Dave Vart taking place on Friday

Dave Vart was a stalwart of Oswestry CC, who had been a part of the club for more than 30 years, serving as a player, groundsman, committee member and head coach of the junior section.

Following the announcement of his death in November, hundreds of tributes were paid to Vart and best wishes sent to his family, including his son Joe Carrasco, a former Shropshire captain. And on Friday a memorial event will take place at Oswestry’s Morda Road ground to remember the man affectionately known to many as ‘Varty’.

The celebration of his memory will be begin at 3pm and those attending are asked to wear colourful clothing, with donations being taken in aid of Hope House Hospice.

Back in November, a number of tributes were paid to the stalwart, with club president John Hulme describing Vart’s contributions to grassroots cricket as ‘immeasurable’. He said: “Dave’s contribution to grassroots cricket both on and off the field of play was immeasurable. He was much loved and respected not only by everyone at Morda Road, but also by the cricketing community at large.