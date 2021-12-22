Shropshire CCC to start their new season on the road at Cheshire

The county’s fixture list includes four three-day NCCA Championship matches, as well as group games in both the NCCA Twenty20 Cup and 50-over NCCA Trophy competition.
Next season is scheduled to start for Shropshire with four group fixtures in the Twenty20 Cup, which will feature two T20 matches each day.
The county’s two opening matches in the competition will be away to Cheshire at Bowdon on Sunday, April 17.
Shropshire will then host Staffordshire at Whitchurch on April 24, before heading to Netherfield to face Cumbria on May 1 and hosting Northumberland at Whitchurch 24 hours later on May 2.
Shropshire will face Cambridgeshire, Cheshire, Norfolk and Suffolk in the group stage of the NCCA Trophy.
A home game against Suffolk at Oswestry will begin Shropshire’s 50-over campaign on Sunday, June 5, with matches also scheduled for the three other Sundays in June.
Shropshire will travel to Burwell & Exning CC to play Cambridgeshire on June 12, host Cheshire at Wem on June 19 and complete their group fixtures away to Norfolk at Manor Park, Norwich on June 26.
Shropshire will open their NCCA Championship Western Division Two season with a three-day match away to Wiltshire at Corsham between July 3-5.
Home matches in the Championship will be against Wales at Oswestry from July 10-12 and Devon at Bridgnorth from August 14-16, with a trip to St Austell to face Cornwall in between from July 24-26.
A 50-over showcase match for NCCA counties against a first-class county is also planned for next summer, with Shifnal to host Shropshire's fixture, with the date and opponents still to be confirmed.
Shropshire County Cricket Club’s 2022 fixtures
National Counties Cricket Association Twenty20 competition
April 17: Cheshire (A) at Bowdon CC
April 24: Staffordshire (H) at Whitchurch CC
May 1: Cumbria (A) at Netherfield CC
May 2: Northumberland (H) at Whitchurch CC
May 22: T20 Finals Day
National Counties Cricket Association Trophy
June 5: Suffolk (H) at Oswestry CC
June 12: Cambridgeshire (A) at Burwell & Exning CC
June 19: Cheshire (H) at Wem CC
June 26: Norfolk (A) at Manor Park, Norwich
July 17: Trophy quarter-finals
August 7: Trophy semi-finals
August 28: Trophy final
National Counties Cricket Association Championship
July 3-5: Wiltshire (A) at Corsham CC
July 10-12: Wales (H) at Oswestry CC
July 24-26: Cornwall (A) at St Austell CC
August 14-16: Devon (H) at Bridgnorth CC