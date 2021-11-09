Graham Wagg joins Wem for two seasons

Graham Wagg batting for Shropshire.

The 38-year-old all-rounder last week penned terms for a second season as professional with Shropshire County Cricket Club and will play his club cricket at the The Kynaston Road Ground for the next two summers.

The addition of Wagg – who enjoyed a fine debut campaign for Shropshire, where he led the way in the batting and bowling statistics in the National Counties Cricket Association Championship’s Western Division Two last season – comes as a huge boost to Birmingham League Premier Division Two outfit Wem.

He struck 453 minor county Championship runs in four matches in the 2021 season, the most of any player across the NCCA Championship’s four divisions.

He impressed with the ball too, taking 22 Championship wickets at a rate of 13.64.

Wem finished sixth in their Division Two last season, with seven wins from their 20 matches.