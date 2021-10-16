Sold out cricket talk by England great Michael Vaughan to help Shropshire clubs survive

Michael Vaughan at Oswestry Cricket Club with his Cricket World Cup shirt

The opening batsman and England captain was so concerned about grassroots cricket surviving the lockdown that he offered to tour the country giving talks to help clubs raise funds for bills they would still have to pay despite the lack of income from games and spectators.

Oswestry Cricket Club officials said they were thrilled to be chosen as one of the clubs to host a talk.

Spokesman, Mark Ball, said tickets for the evening with Michael Vaughan, held at the club's Pavilion on Friday evening, sold out within 72 hours.

"He is such a legend in the cricketing world and we are very grateful that he offered to help our club like this."

The club hosts matches for its men's, women's and junior teams, and the pavilion is a popular venue for private events, bringing in much needed income.