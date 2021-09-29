Eve Jones makes history with top award

Birmingham Phoenix's Eve Jones (left)

The Whitchurch-born top order bat has been in scintillating form throughout the summer and is set to head Down Under to turn out for Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League.

But, prior to departing the UK, the 29-year-old claimed the latest in a string of recent accolades at the Professional Cricketers Association (PCA) Awards.

The Central Sparks skipper and Birmingham Phoenix star has written her name in history by being voted the first domestic female professional to win the PCA women’s player of the year.

It follows up her recent success having been awarded the Charlotte Edwards Cup player of the year.

“It’s an honour to win the Cinch PCA women’s player of the year award,” said Jones.

“It’s been a massive year for women’s cricket and a big thanks to my fellow players for voting me. I’m really happy at how I performed.

“A big thanks to PCA and Cinch for making this happen.” Jones was well clear in the MVP rankings for Central Sparks this season but it was her emergence in the maiden The Hundred series that particularly caught the eye.

Jones finished fourth in the women’s run scoring with 233 runs from her nine innings. She was the only non-international to feature at the top of the rankings.