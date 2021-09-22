Pears bowl out Foxes for 222 on first day of clash

The 24-year-old earned his opportunity to play Championship cricket for the first time after some impressive performances during the latter stages of the Royal London Cup. He followed up his unbeaten 59 against Sussex at the Uptonsteel County Ground by helping the Foxes to recover from 133-6 to 222 all out in 82.3 overs.

Worcestershire lost opener Daryl Mitchell, playing his final match before retiring, for eight but Jake Libby had time to complete 1,000 runs for the summer as his side closed on 30-1. Kimber top scored with 71 from 150 balls with one six and 10 boundaries before he fell to outgoing Worcestershire club captain, Joe Leach, with the first delivery of the second new ball.

He signed his first professional contract in May and has been studying for a Masters in Marketing at Loughborough University.