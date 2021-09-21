Worfield skipper wants last push for promotion

Cook’s men will head to Stratford on Saturday knowing victory will be enough to secure a top two finish in the County League play-offs.

Though Worfield had to settle for winning draws despite dominant performances against both Lichfield and Stourbridge last weekend, the points gained ensured destiny remains in their own hands.

Cook said: “It is just one more big push now.

“I have no doubt the players are ready to deliver.

“We played out of our skins last weekend and really it was only losing the toss which cost us in both matches.

“But having seen the boys perform like that in what were two of the biggest games in the clubs history, I am confident they will go and perform again at Stratford.”

Asked to bat in both matches, Worfield racked up huge totals but were then unable to bowl their opponents out.

Basit Zaman hit 131 from 127 balls at Lichfield on Saturday to help his team post 315-5 from 50 overs. The hosts, in reply, could then only make 154-7.

A crowd of more than 200 then watched Worfield hit 272-6 against Stourbridge on Sunday, Tarik Shorey scoring an unbeaten half century.

But again their opponents held out, finishing on 197-8.

“I think I’ve only lost about four tosses all season so to lose both in the biggest games of the season yet was pretty unlucky,” said Cook.

“I’m not a huge fan of the format and we feel we deserved more points than we got from both performances.

“But it is all in our hands now and the boys are raring to go.