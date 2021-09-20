Alveley CC welcomes new nets

The all-new facility at Alveley CC

Alveley Cricket Club confirmed last week that their all-weather cricket nets are complete. The facility includes an extended caged area to provide more safety between the nets, a state of the art base running the full length.

The nets will provide a training facility for all ages and abilities. Club members say that they have already seen junior players grow in confidence as they can practice on a true surface and it is hoped this will encourage more of them to continue to play for the seniors teams.

With the new facility in place the club is already reaping the benefits, as the club chairman explains: “Although it’s early days and getting towards the end of the season, attendance at senior training has already doubled in recent weeks.

"However, we believe the real benefit will be realised next season when we aim to significantly increase our membership and work in partnership with other schools and clubs in the local community who do not have cricket practice facilities.

"At the back of the nets we have left space for a training and warm up area. We have a number of exciting ideas for this space which will be a first for the area."