Eve Jones smashes her way to the top prize

CricketPublished:

Eve Jones’ highly-impressive individual campaign has been recognised with the awarding of the Charlotte Edwards Cup player of the year.

Birmingham Phoenix's Eve Jones (left) batting during The Hundred match at The Kia Oval, London.
Whitchurch’s Jones, 29, claimed the top individual prize – which included a cheque for £2,500 – after a stand-out display in the inaugural competition, named after one of England cricket’s finest female players.

Central Sparks captain Jones, who also featured for Birmingham Phoenix in the first ever Hundred this summer, was well clear in the MVP rankings – which has been produced by a new statistical algorithm for 2021 – despite her side exiting the competition at the group stage after just six games.

The big-hitter led the way for run scoring in the competitions, with 276 runs at an average of 55.2. Her MVP points stood at a huge 143, 16 points clear of runner-up Emma Lamb.

The north Shropshire star said: “It’s a pretty special feeling. T20 is a format I’ve worked so much on over the last 12-18 months, and I’ve really looked to work on power hitting and raising my strike rate.

“It’s great that the Charlotte Edwards Cup has given youngsters, and also the slightly older players, a big platform to show the world what they can do.”

Jones was particularly inspired in the second half of the campaign, where after completing Birmingham Phoenix duties, she returned to Sparks with scores of 51, 71 and 76 in Sparks’ final three fixtures.

