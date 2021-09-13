Sam Whitney ready to pass on his vast knowledge

Sam Whitney

The 32-year-old is working with Complete Cricket, who since their establishment in 2007 have become recognised as the leading coaching provider across the West Midlands, to accelerate the development of the sport in Shropshire.

Whitney, who plays his club cricket for Bridgnorth, brings plenty of playing and coaching experience. By harnessing this with Complete Cricket’s proven approach and resources he believes young cricketers in Shropshire have an unparalleled development opportunity.

“I’m excited to join a company with such a good reputation, and by what their arrival in Shropshire means for young cricketers,” he said.

“I have been coaching for quite a few years, but since I started speaking with the guys at Complete Cricket, I have realised there’s an opportunity for me to take my coaching to the next level and also for our local clubs, schools and young cricketers to benefit from their expertise.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started delivering sessions now, especially because I’ll be working and learning from some of the best coaches around.”

Complete Cricket is part-owned by former Warwickshire spinner Jamie Spires and regularly calls on current and former professional cricketers to deliver their coaching sessions.

These currently include the likes of ex-Derbyshire bowler Tom Milnes, Warwickshire and England A batsman Dominic Ostler and former Glamorgan spinner Nick James, while England stars Ian Bell and Tim Ambrose have contributed in the past.

Spires said Complete Cricket are thrilled to be entering Shropshire and to have the county captain on board for their launch.

“Having Sam in our line-up is great news for us and for young cricketers in the county,” he said.

“He is an experienced player/coach who has an excellent reputation in the area as highlighted by his recent appointment to captain the Minor Counties team.

“Sam’s appointment is another key moment for Complete Cricket and his main role will be to continue to expand our coaching programme into Shropshire and the surrounding areas.”

Complete Cricket currently operates in Birmingham and Coventry as well as across the counties of Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Staffordshire and Oxfordshire.