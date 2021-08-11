Tributes paid to true cricket champion

John McIntear, at St. George's Cricket Club, Telford.

Diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2018, McIntear was determined to continue his umpiring career despite his diagnosis meaning he could not stand for long periods.

Instead, he launched a fundraising campaign with the help of the Royal British Legion and others to allow him to buy a powered wheelchair to help him continue in the sport he loved.

He first used the wheelchair to officiate in September 2020 – and has continued to do so on cricket fields across Shropshire since then. This in turn inspired him to create his Sports Officiating from a Powered Wheelchair campaign (SOPW), which he launched just a fortnight ago with a special T20 game between the Shropshire Pirates and Shropshire United.

He said his aim was to show that disability should be no bar to officials continuing to be fully involved with any sport – with his campaign aiming to encourage sporting bodies to fund powered wheelchairs for their disabled officials.

His campaign had the backing of politicians both locally and nationally – and only at the end of last month he was appointed as match manager and referee for the ECB Disability Premier League.

Cricket Shropshire chairman Adrian Collins said: “Everyone at Cricket Shropshire is saddened to learn of John’s death.

“He has been a true inspiration with his efforts first to raise funds to continue his umpiring career and then launching SOPW. His enthusiasm and drive have been infectious, getting so many people involved.