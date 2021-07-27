Shropshire on the verge of defeat

Shropshire vs Herefordshire at Shifnal CC.

Replying to the visitors’ 347-9 set on the opening day of the contest, Shropshire began the second day of three on 40-2 yesterday.

However, their hopes of batting their way into the contest were ended as they were reduced to 106-6, with Xavier Clarke (20), Simon Gregory (16), Graham Wagg (16) and Matt Swift (7) all falling within the space of 15 overs.

Only Sam Ellis (40) was offering any resistance, but when he was caught three balls after Matty Simmonds (12), Shropshire’s resistance quickly crumbled and they were forced to follow on after being bowled out for 149.

It looked as though the second innings may follow a similar pattern when Ben Lees (8) was bowled in just the third order, but Shropshire dug in. Ryan Lockley (24) and Clarke (46) got the hosts past the 100-mark – and though the latter fell shortly after, along with first innings mainstay Ellis (3), Shropshire kept the match alive.