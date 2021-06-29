League rules changed after positive test at Wem

Wem cricket

Wem, who sit third, revealed last week that a positive test had been recorded in their first-team squad and, as such, all team-mates to have been in close contact entered a period of self-isolation until Wednesday.

Wem were due to visit leaders Halesowen in a top of the table clash but, after talks with the Shropshire Cricket Board and public health authorities, the contest was scrapped and the club have closed the Pavilion and ground for a deep clean. All Wem team matches over the weekend were cancelled.

And it was decided by Birmingham League chiefs that Wem's inability to fulfil the fixture will mean positions in the table for the remainder of the season will be decided on an average points per game system and not total points.

The league say 'the strategy has been invoked so the Wem versus Halesowen match is declared void with the match deleted from the League tables'.

Wem made a flying start to the campaign and remain third on average points even though Barnards Green and Kenilworth Wardens below them edged ahead on total points. They are scheduled to return against Barnards Green as third meets fourth on Saturday.

Xavi Clarke was unlucky not to come out on top as a star all-round display was only enough for Shifnal to earn a losing draw against rivals Shrewsbury in Premier Division One.

Clarke claimed 7-45 as Shrewsbury finished with 217/9 from their 55 overs after being put in to bat in the contest at Shifnal.

He then fired 60 from 68 balls, including seven boundaries, in response, but aside from a 46 from captain Chris Murrall, the hosts' response fell short as the visitors made light work of the lower order and Shifnal hung on for the eight-point losing draw.

Shrewsbury's 14 points were not enough to improve their standing in a struggling campaign, with Will Parton's men having slipped to 11th, second-bottom of the standings.

The winning draw was largely thanks to Shropshire star Tylor Ibbotson's top score of 72, as well as 51 from Peter Clark. Both were dismissed by Shifnal's Clarke, but not after the duo's second wicket stand of 126.

Skipper Murrall battled on for the hosts in response, after Shrewsbury's Clark had removed Clarke, and the home side clung on for the losing draw that sees them retain third place, three points clear of Knowle & Dorridge but trailing Smethwick, above them, by 11 points.

Shrewsbury welcome Knowle & Dorridge to London Road this Saturday as they look to climb clear of the basement boys, while Shifnal head to mid-table Leamington.

In Premier Division Two, struggling Oswestry recorded a timely low-scoring win on the road at fourth-placed Barnards Green to help lift them to third-bottom.

It was Oswestry skipper Warrick Fynn who turned the contest on its head after Barnards Green, who have been high scoring in recent weeks, reduced the visitors to just 93.

Wicketkeeper Josh Coleridge top scored with 46, one of only two batsmen to manage double figures.

The Worcestershire hosts looked set for a routine win, particularly at 60/3, but South African spinner Fynn tore through the middle order with a brilliant return of 5-3, leaving Barnards Green all out for 79, 14 runs short. Only Zain Ul-Hassan (17) was able to add to opener George Rhodes' 20.

Alex Selby's 5-43 also helped the visitors to an unlikely victory.

Skipper David Exall inspired Bridgnorth to a commanding winning draw against Dorridge at Cricket Meadow.

Exall struck exactly 100, including eight fours and six sixes, alongside impressive contributions from Karl Quiney (57) and Simon Gregory (61) as Bridgnorth finished their 55 overs on 249/7.

Ben Shepperson responded with an 80 for the visitors, but otherwise Dorridge's order struggled to handle Exall's delivery. The home star finished with bowling figures of 4-39 after the visitors stuttered 163/8.