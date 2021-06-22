Wem frustrated in bid to return to winning ways

Matt Cohen batting from Wem.

After seeing their storming start to the season checked by back-to-back defeats, Wem climbed back up to fourth in the table after picking up a winning draw at home to Wolverhampton.

It had looked as if the hosts were going to claim victory after they had reduced their visitors to 116-8 in pursuit of 235.

But some stubborn tail-end resistance saw Wolves, who included Worcestershire duo Tom Fell and Adam Finch in their side, finish on 130-9 from 50 overs.

Overseas star Mohit Kale picked up 3-6 from nine overs while Tom Astley took 3-39 as Wem picked up 17 points.

Earlier, Wem had grafted their way to 234-9 after being put into bat. Sam Peate top scored with 43, while Chris Peel junior and Matthew Cohen both hit 41.

Oswestry dug in for a losing draw at home to table-topping Halesowen.

Former Shropshire batsman Alexei Kervezee top scored with 96, made from 90 balls and including 11 fours and one six, as Halesowen piled up 270-8 from their 55 overs at Morda Road.

Shropshire seamer David Laird (3-39) was the pick of the home attack.

In reply, Oswestry were quickly reduced to 4-2 before Warrick Fynn and Josh Darley joined forces for a fine third-wicket stand of 131.

But the Morda men were kept in check after Darley departed for 49 as they finished on 197-6 with Fynn carrying his bat for a superb unbeaten 110.

Bridgnorth suffered a day to forget with the bat as they slipped to a 53-run defeat at Bromsgrove.

After winning the toss and asking their hosts to bat, an impressive bowling display reduced Bromsgrove's power-packed batting line-up to 107-7.

Alex Wilkinson and Marke Evenson added a useful 39-run stand for the eighth wicket to help their side to 156 all out.

Adam Quiney was the star performer with the ball for Bridgnorth, picking up 4-36 from 17 overs, while there were two wickets each for David Exall, skipper Sam Whitney and Matty Simmons.

Bridgnorth were then well placed at 74-2 in their pursuit of victory thanks to Exall (30) and Karl Quiney (28) before a collapse saw them lose eight wickets for 29 on the way to 103 all out with Connor Smith (3-28) and Evenson (3-2) doing the damage.

In Premier Division One, Shrewsbury remain bottom of the table following a three-wicket reverse at home to leaders Berskwell.

Opener Peter Clark made 44 and Tyler Ibbotson 38 as Shrewsbury were dismissed for 144.

Berkswell were made to battle for their victory but an unbeaten 84 from former Warwickshire all-rounder Ateeq Javid, who had earlier taken 4-38, guided them home.

Lewis Evans bowled impressively to pick up 4-19 from seven overs.

Shifnal battled their way to a losing draw at Barnt Green.

After restricting the home side to 203-6 from 55 overs, Shifnal then found themselves in trouble at 58-5.

But Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach made a determined 64, sharing a sixth-wicket stand of 74 with skipper Chris Murrall (26), to help Shifnal close on 176-8.