Shropshire second best against in-form Cheshire

Graham Wagg batting for Shropshire.

After winning their opening Group One fixture against Northumberland at Oswestry, Shropshire suffered a comprehensive reverse away to Cheshire yesterday.

Shropshire’s preparations for the clash, especially to their bowling attack, had been disrupted by availability issues.

All-rounder Ross Aucott is sidelined after dislocating his knee while Ben Roberts missed out after tearing his ankle ligaments playing for Oswestry against Wem last weekend. Sam Ellis is having to isolate having been in contact with someone showing Covid symptoms.

And it proved a tough day for their bowlers at Toft CC yesterday as their hosts piled up 365-8 from 50 overs on their way to a comfortable 99-run success.

Harry Dearden led the charge for Cheshire with a century, sharing a third-wicket stand of 126 with Luke Robinson (68).

Dearden eventually fell for exactly 100, one of two wickets for Shropshire skipper Graham Wagg. But Robert Fluck added a quickfire 52 with useful contributions from Nick Anderson (28) and Jack Williams (24) helping the hosts set a daunting total.

Worcestershire seamer Mitchell Stanley picked up 2-55 on his debut while Oswestry all-rounder David Laird also claimed two victims.

Shropshire made a steady start to their reply with openers Will Parton and Ryan Lockley sharing a 39-run stand.

But Cheshire started to chip away and picked up wickets at regular intervals to crank up the pressure on their visitors.

Xavier Clarke played well for a run-a-ball 55 while Wagg attempted to lead by example as he went on to top score with 64.

But it was always going to be a tough ask for Shropshire and although Stanley capped an impressive first outing for the county by scoring 34, the visitors were dismissed for 266 in the 47th over – Chris Stenhouse ending with figures of 4-55.