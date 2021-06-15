Winning draw sees Shrewsbury off bottom of the division one table

Walsall bowler Rob Styles gets Rob Foster out.

Half-centuries from Matt Swift (73) and Peter Clark (50) were the highlights for Shrewsbury as they finished on 252 all out at London Road.

In response, Walsall were kept in the game by an excellent 125 from 138 balls from Vriitya Aravind.

And when he was dismissed at 194-8, the visitors shut up shop and held out for a draw.

The result saw Shrewsbury claim 14 points while Walsall took nine.

Shifnal continued their fine start to the season by securing an emphatic victory at new basement boys West Bromwich Dartmouth.

For the first time this season, the Shropshire side were able to include Worcestershire duo Joe Leach and Mitchell Stanley in their team.

And both players played a vital role in Shifnal’s 95 run success at Sandwell Park.

Shifnal’s 194-8in 55 overs was built around half-centuries from Robbie Clarke (55no) and Leach (50) after opener Jack Edwards had made a solid start to the start of the innings with 32.

Dartmouth soon slumped to 65-6 as Leach and Stanley ripped through the top order.

Then after a brief respite, while both bowlers were rested, Stanley returned to mop up the tail as the home side folded to 99 all out. Stanley finished with 4-25 and Leach took 3-19 as Shifnal moved up to second in the table, six points behind Premier Division One leaders Berkswell.

In Division Two, north Shropshire rivals Wem and Oswestry met at Morda Road.

But the clash was overshadowed by a serious leg injury sustained by Oswestry’s Ben Roberts.

Alex Selby (5-39) and Harry Darley (3-9) shone with the ball as Wem were skittled for 104.

Ryan Lockley (41) then top scored for Oswestry to see his side to a six-wicket victory.

But but most people’s thoughts were focussed on a speedy recovery for Roberts whose leg injury meant he had to be transported to hospital in an ambulance.

The result means Wem sit fourth in the table with Oswestry second bottom.

Elsewhere, Bridgnorth beat Pelsall who are in danger of being cut adrift at the foot of the table.

Simon Gregory (93) and Karl Quiney (62) added 101 for the fourth wicket as the Shropshire side made their way to 284 all out in the 52nd over. Tom Weston was their third highest scorer on 27.

Jamie Holmes took 5 for 72 for Pelsall but their target always, looked too stiff, despite opener Jujhar Johal carrying his bat for an excellent knock of 94.

He, eventually, ran out of partners with the total on 200, his only real support coming from Navdeep Poonia (36).

Adam Quiney took 3 for 67 for Bridgnorth who move up to eighth place in the table, three points behind Harborne but nine points ahead of Wolverhampton.