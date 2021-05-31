Wagg leads the way to victory

Sam Ellis bowling for Shropshire.

After taking 3-35 to restrict the visitors to 240 at Oswestry, Wagg then hit an unbeaten 66 to help his team reach the target with nine balls to spare.

Shropshire’s chase had been in some trouble with the score on 76-3 when the former Warwickshire and Glamorgan all-rounder arrived at the crease.

That quickly became 77-4 when Xavier Clarke was caught behind but Wagg steadily rebuilt the innings, firstly with Russ Aucott (35) before sharing a pivotal 112-run sixth wicket partnership with Ben Lees.

Though the latter’s dismissal with just six runs required sparked a late scare, Wagg held his nerve to see the home side over the line.

Earlier it was Aucott who made the key breakthrough in Northumberland’s innings, removing opener Alasdair Appleby for 58 after the visitors had progressed to 104-1.

Wagg then sent Sol Bell and Michael Allen back to the pavilion without scoring and though Thomas Cant (26) and Sean Tindale (48) provided fresh impetus, neither was able to push on with Wagg and Sam Whitney (3-56) returning to mop up the tail.

Shropshire’s reply got off to an inauspicious start as Joe Carrasco made just two before being caught behind and Charlie Home departed having notched only one run more.

Ryan Lockley struck six boundaries on his way to 40 from 67 balls before being run out by Bell, which brought Wagg to the crease.

The skipper’s innings, which came from 76 balls, featured three fours and three sixes and with Lees in similarly good form victory began to look assured.