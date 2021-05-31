Struggling Shrewsbury suffer more home woe

More woe for Shrews

The loss was Shrewsbury’s third in seven matches and saw them sink to 11th in the Premier Division One table.

Batting first at London Road, the hosts were helped to 165-9 from 55 overs thanks to an unbeaten 25 from 35 balls from No.11 Brad Thornton. Warwickshire prospect George Garrett also finished not out on 36.

Yet the chase proved rather straightforward for the visitors, for whom both Harrison Smith and Umar Siddique Khan hit 59. The latter remained unbeaten at the finish as Leamington reached their target in just 36.5 overs.

There was also disappointment for Shifnal, who lost a low-scoring contest by 24 runs at Moseley.

Blistering opening spells from seamers Alex Riley (5-28) and Alex Wyatt (3-30) appeared to have put the visitors in prime position as the hosts, batting first, were skittled for just 95.

But Shifnal found the conditions just as tricky and were soon in dire trouble themselves. Chad Brandrick was the seventh wicket to fall with the score on just 35 and though Wyatt (12) and Alex Renton (10) did their best to rescue the situation it ultimately proved beyond them.

Moseley’s Jugdip Singh Nandra finished with figures of 5-13 from 13 overs as the visitors were dismissed for 71.

Wem continue to lead the way in Premier Division Two despite having to settle for a winning draw at Dorridge.

Martyn Davies’ patient 54 from 86 balls provided the backbone to Wem’s innings while Ben Peel also struck an unbeaten 42 as they were bowled out for 196.

Peel then starred with the ball, taking 4-31 as the visitors eventually began to break down the home side’s resistance. When Dorridge stumbled to 119-8, victory looked on the cards but Joe Dodd proved immovable, finishing unbeaten on 34 to frustrate Wem, who took 15 points from the contest.

Bridgnorth had a day to forget as they went down by 72 runs at home to previously winless Wolverhampton.

On a day where batting was tough across the league, the visitors became the only team to surpass 200 in either division as they posted 204-8, thanks in no small part to Jack Stanley’s fine 51.

Bridgnorth’s reply lacked the big score which might have set up the chase. Several batsmen made starts yet none was able to kick on, James Kinder and Tom Weston both top scoring with 22.

The home side were eventually bowled out for 132, with Shropshire’s Charlie Home claiming 4-26.

Oswestry had a similarly rough experience in a 108-run defeat at Kenilworth Wardens.