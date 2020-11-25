Batsman Tom Whitney swaps Worfield for Quatt

Tom Whitney (Photo: Richard Dawson)

Whitney will make the short switch across the county after spending four seasons at Premier Division rivals Worfield.

“Tom started as a kid at Bridgnorth and then had a successful spell with us,” said Quatt skipper Craig Jones.

“He was our leading run-scorer when we won the Shropshire League in 2012 and got promoted to the Birmingham League.

“He is good friends with most of our first team lads and it is a good signing for us and we will give him the opportunity to bat up the order.”

Jones will be hoping that Whitney can help Quatt take that final step to glory having lost in last summer’s Premier Division play-off final to Wellington and finished as runners-up in the previous two league campaigns.

Meanwhile, former Shropshire batsman James Ralph has decided to leave the Quatt Oval and join fellow top flight side Madeley.

Ludlow Cricket Club have also made an early start to their summer recruitment drive by securing the services of South African wicketkeeper/batsman Jason Oakes for next season’s Shropshire County League campaign.

The 25-year-old from Durban, who is striving to break into the Dolphins franchise team, plays for the Kwa-Zulu Natal provincial side in his homeland.

And he will arrive already boasting experience of English conditions following three spells in the UK.

In 2017 he played for Brixham in the Devon Cricket League Premier Division where he topped the club’s run chart with just under 500 runs. A spell with Valley End CC in Surrey Championship followed 12 months later where he scored 523 runs at an average of 40.23.