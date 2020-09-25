Severn Storm into finals

Storm beat the Southern Steamers while the Force got the better of the Iron Maidens on a day which saw the bat dominate the ball.

Finals Day will now be played at the start of next season – with dates earmarked on either April 25 or May 2 – rather than next weekend as originally planned.

In Sunday’s games played at the County Ground at Frankwell in Shrewsbury, Southern Steamers batted first in their clash with Severn Storm, and finished their innings on 104-6 with Ellie Anderson top scoring with 49.

The reply was dominated by the competition’s leading batsman Robyn Mathews, who hit an unbeaten 73 as Storm raced to their victory target without losing a wicket

In the other game, Northern Force batted first against the Iron Maidens and rattled up 175-2 with Molly Batkin (65) and Ellie Micklewright (45 not out) continuing their good form while Eleanor Yeats hit 35. Eve Rushton was the pick of the bowlers for the Maidens with 2-27.

In their reply, Erin Newey hit 42 and Hannah Young 30 for the Maidens, but they couldn’t keep up with the rate.