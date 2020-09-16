Wellington’s perfect run ended at home

Having already clinched a place in the final shoot-out for silverware, Wellington had been looking to end their Premier Division Mike Robinson Group with a full house of victories.

But those hopes were dashed by a resounding 102-run loss at home to Whitchurch.

After opting to bat first, opener Mubeen Rashid (73) and number three Andy Jones (41) where the chief contributors as Whitchurch posted 211-7. Adithya Manigandan picked up 3-37 for the hosts.

That total proved more than enough with Wellington falling for 109 in reply. Skipper Wendell Wagner (51) was the only batsman to offer any resistance.

Jane Wojda (3-12) and Daniel Bowen (3-24) impressed with the ball.

Andrew Harrison fired Sentinel to a comfortable six-wicket success at Shelton.

Harrison hit form with the ball, returning figures of 5-20 to help roll the home side over for 100. David Laird (3-28) and Shane Gwilt (2-11) provided support.

Laird then hit 35 as Sentinel reached their target in the 27th over.

Advertising

Frankton had cause for celebration after picking up their first win of the season.

An impressive all-round display saw them to a six-wicket success at home to Shrewsbury’s seconds.

After asking Shrewsbury to bat, skipper Thomas Wilkie saw his bowlers keep the visitors in check as they restricted them to 158-8 in 40 overs.

Thomas Welti was the pick of the bowling attack with figures of 3-36 while Richard Parry-Jones picked up 2-31.

Advertising

Tom Somerville, batting at number eight, top scored with 30 for Shrewsbury.

Opener Sam Todd then guided the home side to victory in the 29th over.

He was unbeaten on 68 while Jordan Parry was 28 not out when the win was sealed.

Saturday’s final round of group fixtures see Sentinel host Wellington and Whitchurch welcome Frankton while Shrewsbury make the trip to Shelton.