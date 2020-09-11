Maidens are up and running with a victory

They edged out the Southern Steamers in a low-scoring thriller at The County Ground in Frankwell in the second round of games of the new competition.

The other game was dominated by the bat as Severn Storm picked up their second win of the campaign with victory against Northern Force in a game which saw more than 300 runs scored.

The Iron Maidens batted first in their clash with the Steamers, who won their first game, and finished their 100 balls on 83-5. Rosie Taylor top-scored with an unbeaten 27.

In reply, the Steamers lost wickets at regular intervals as they were bowled out for 74, with Ellie Lewis, Katie Rushton and Hannah Young picking up two wickets apiece.

Maidens ambassador Katie Rushton said: “It was a great team performance. A much-improved batting display saw us set a target which we were able to defend with some good bowling allied to some excellent catches in the field.”

Severn Storm won the toss and elected to bat first against Northern Force – and openers Robyn Mathews and Lara Jones were again in top form, finding the boundary at regular intervals.

Left-hander Jones was eventually caught and bowled by Mariella McRae for 60, but Mathews finished unbeaten on 77 as the Storm finished their innings on 180-2.

It follows on from Mathews’ fine knock in the opening-day victory over the Iron Maidens when she hit 81.

The Force go off to a hesitant start and lost an early wicket in reply before Molly Batkin and Ellie Micklewright put on an impressive partnership to take advantage of a couple of dropped catches.

Their stand came to an end in the most unfortunate way when Batkin, on 41, was run out while backing up after a fierce drive by her batting partner was deflected on to the stumps by bowler Chloe Green’s foot.

Micklewright went on to finish on an unbeaten 63 as the Force finished 41 runs short on 139-3.

Storm ambassador Louise Pugh said: “Openers Lara and Robyn set us up for the win with a century stand to give us a cracking total.

“Northern Force came out strong and played some excellent shots, but our bowlers were able to restrict them.”

Cricket Shropshire lead officer Steve Reese added: “It was another cracking day of action in the Strategic Leisure Shropshire Women’s Hundred with some great cricket played by all the sides.

“It was really good to see two close games. Force made a real fist of the formidable chase against the Storm – there was some really impressive hitting from both sides.

The final round of pool games take place at Frankwell, on Sunday, September 20. A third/fourth play-off and final are scheduled for the following week.