Shropshire chase down 174 against county league XI

Three wickets from Sam Whitney helped dismiss the League side for 174 at Whitchurch’s Heath Road ground.

Half-centuries from Will Parton and Harry Chandler then steered Shropshire to their target.

Director of cricket John Abrahams, pleased with the attitude and approach of the Shropshire players, felt the overall performance level was another step in the right direction.

He said: “The general improvement continues with the players and team starting to get to where we want them to be.

“The attitude and approach from all of the players has been very encouraging from a coaching point of view with people wanting to be involved and be a part of what we are trying to build together.

“That commitment is very rewarding for myself, Jason Weaver and the committee.

“I thought the approach and the performance was more professional. Players are beginning to recognise what their individual roles are and what’s required. They are delivering on those roles more and more.

“To beat a strong Shropshire League side by that margin reflects the improvement of the players and the approach.”

Encouraged by how Shropshire set about their run chase, Abrahams added: “The approach was a little bit more professional. The way we went about our batting innings right from the start, including the intent shown by Ryan Lockley, and then the runs scored by Harry Chandler and Will Parton was really good.

“They just weren’t looking to hit big boundaries. They were more circumspect than that, looking for singles, taking the runs when they were on offer, and also taking advantage of any bad deliveries.”

The League side elected to bat first and contributions from Craig Heath (30), Connor Glendinning (28) and Sam Papps (24) in their 174. Shropshire, in reply, were well served by a second-wicket partnership of 103 between Chandler and Parton.

Opener Chandler eventually went for 60, having faced 94 balls and hit five fours and a six, while Parton, who captained the side, was still there at the end, unbeaten on 73, from 94 balls, with one six and seven fours.

He put on an unbroken 56 for the third wicket with Xavie Clarke (20no) as Shropshire progressed to 177-2 midway through the 39th over.

Abrahams thanked the Shropshire County Cricket League for providing the opposition and also Whitchurch Cricket Club for staging the match.

“The fixture itself served more than the one purpose of it being a competitive match,” he said. It also allowed us the opportunity to observe more players and provided those players with the chance to try and impress us and show what they can do.

“I would like to thank the Shropshire County Cricket League committee, particularly James Ralph, for the work that he put in behind the scenes to bring together their team.

“Whitchurch were brilliant hosts again. Their ground staff were tested by the weather with the rain break between innings, but as soon as we could get on they did the work that was required for us to complete the match, which was again testament to the way we have been looked after by all the clubs to have staged county games this season.”