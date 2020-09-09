Lammonby gives Somerset edge as Pears chase

The 20-year-old opener hit an unbeaten 107 out of 193 all out and was largely responsible for Somerset being able to set a formidable 245 target on a wicket still offering encouragement to the seamers.

England paceman Lewis Gregory then picked up the key wickets of openers Daryl Mitchell and Jake Libby – two of the top five run-scorers in the competition – as Worcestershire reached 58-2 before bad light ended play early.

Lammonby became the youngest ever Somerset player to remain undefeated through an entire innings – surpassing Arthur ‘Dudley’ Rippon in 1914 – and the fourth this century including current team-mate Tom Abell, who achieved it twice in 2015.

Worcestershire all-rounder Ed Barnard, who picked up four wickets, said: “It has been a good cricket wicket so far and players have shown that if you get in, you can bat on it.

“I thought Tom Lammonby produced a very impressive innings but there does always seem to be a ball in it if you keep it in the right areas and I thought we were exceptional today from ball one.

“In that situation, and the whole pressure of the game, it was a very fine knock.

“But I don’t see why our lads can’t do the same now and it gives us hope you can bat on it for a long period of time once you get in.

“It is always hard chasing a reasonable total but I thought it was really good the way we got through tonight.”

Lammonby concentrated initially on blunting the Worcestershire attack with some solid defence and accumulated only 23 runs from the first 104 deliveries he faced.

But the former England Under-19 player gradually flourished and played with increasing aggression as he required only another 101 balls to reach three figures.

Lammonby reached his hundred with one of his three sixes – over long on off spinner Brett D’Oliveira – and he also struck 12 fours.

It was an innings of impressive maturity considering he had to wait until the opening match of this Trophy campaign to make his first class debut after breaking into the T20 side last summer.

His debut ton came in the previous match in the competition against Gloucestershire at Taunton but this was a far more significant contribution in the context of a potential Lord’s final spot being at stake for the winners of this game.

The Worcestershire’s seamers regularly picked up wickets and at 82-6 the Somerset lead was only 133 at that juncture shortly before lunch.

But Lammonby received crucial support from the Somerset lower order in posting a challenging target.

Somerset had resumed on 16-1 this morning and found it hard work with Worcestershire Club Captain Joe Leach setting the tone by having Tom Abell (7) caught behind from a fifth ball of the day outswinger.

The opening 45 minutes produced only four singles before Ed Barnard made a double breakthrough.

George Bartlett (2) tried to work the ball to leg and was trapped lbw and Eddie Byrom (12) fell in the same manner after aiming a shot through mid wicket.

Lammonby greeted spinner Brett D’Oliveira’s introduction with a huge six over mid-wicket.but the leg spinner persevered and Steve Davies (14) paid the price for attempting an extravagant hit and was bowled.

It became two wickets in two overs for D’Oliveira as Craig Overton (2) played back and was bowled.

Somerset lunched on 90-6 but then Lewis Gregory (17) and Josh Davey (21) provided staunch support to Lammonnby during partnerships of 39 and 54 respectively

Gregory eventually perished to a fine catch by Jake Libby running back from cover off Dillon Pennington.

After Lammonby’s six off D’Oliveira took him to his hundred, Davey picked up three boundaries in the same over which cost 20 runs.

Another superb catch – this time by sub fielder Josh Dell at mid wicket – brought about Davey’s downfall off Barnard.

The innings was quickly wrapped up with Jack Leach (5) lbw to Barnard and Jack Brooks (1) caught behind off Pennington.

Barnard finished with 4-25 from 17 overs.

When Worcestershire launched their reply, Mitchell and Libby combated some accurate bowling from the new ball attack of Overton and Davey and only five runs came from nine overs.

Gregory made the first breakthrough when Mitchell (3) was bowled by a delivery which came back into the right hander and kept slightly low.

Libby started to accelerate, turning Overton off his legs for four and then picking up two boundaries in an over from Gregory.

The competition’s leading run-scorer was only two runs short of 500 when he was bowled off the inside edge by Gregory for 23 with the total on 30.

Tom Fell and Jack Haynes added an unbroken 28 before play came to a halt 12 overs early.