Two Shropshire cricket fixtures cancelled due to coronavirus risk

Shrewsbury Cricket Club announced their first and second team games would not be going ahead due to two of their players taking part in a representative match with a player who has since developed Covid-19 symptoms.

The results of the player's coronavirus test have not yet been received.

At a training session on Thursday evening, club members were said to have come into contact with a "high number" of other first and second team members as they were unaware of the potential risk until yesterday.

Wishing our friends at @shrewsburycc a speedy recovery. https://t.co/oSEieqSG6K — Bridgnorth CC (@BridgnorthCC) September 5, 2020

Shrewsbury's first eleven were due to be playing away at Bridgnorth while the second eleven should have been playing at home to fellow Shrewsbury team Sentinel.

Fixtures for this season have been reduced and regionalised after Covid-19 meant the season could not start until July.

A Shrewsbury Cricket Club spokesman said on Friday: "On the advice of both the Shropshire and Birmingham League and what we feel is the best and correct thing to do as a club in respect to our own members, the opposition and officials we have regrettably come to the decision that we should cancel tomorrow's games, we thank both Bridgnorth and Sentinel for their understanding and support.

"The Third and Fourth Xl fixtures will be going ahead as normal, we have track and trace in place for training sessions and no players involved in either side will have potentially been exposed at club training."