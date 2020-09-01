Shropshire trio battling it out at top of the league

It is Shifnal and Bridgnorth who currently sit joint first – level on 20 points.

But with Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton also in contention, the title is likely to be decided on a tense final day.

Shifnal moved to the top of the division after securing a three-wicket success against Oswestry.

The north Shropshire side were restricted to 136-8 in 40 overs.

Warrick Fynn top-scored for Oswestry with 51, as Jack Twigger (3-25) and Chad Brandrick (3-30) picked up three wickets each for the home side.

Worcestershire captain Joe Leach opened the batting for Shifnal, but they found themselves in trouble on 103-7. But Brandrick (30no) and Twigger (22no) came together in an unbroken stand of 37 for the eighth wicket to guide Shifnal to the win.

That result put them top of the division after overnight leaders Bridgnorth fell to a four-wicket defeat against Wolverhampton.

After losing the toss and being invited to bat first, Bridgnorth were dismissed for 125 in 39.3 with Ian Gregory (34) and Sam Whitney (34) top-scoring.

Charlie Walker took three wickets for 27 runs for Bridgnorth.

At London Road, a third-wicket partnership of 120 between Peter Clark (91) and Matt Swift (48) helped Shrewsbury to 205-5 from 40 overs against Wem.

Danny Cohen (3-34) impressed with the ball for the visitors who, in reply, lost their first four wickets without a run on the board.

A 10th-wicket partnership of 18 took them to 44 all out as George Garrett (5-21) and Sam Ellis (4-23) bowled unchanged for Shrewsbury

