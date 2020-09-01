Kids learn from county’s captain

The first events for under-13 aged players were seriously disrupted by heavy rain last week, but better weather favoured the 13 plus age group.

One of those attending was Oldbury Wells School pupil Rhona Ferrans, aged 13, of Bridgnorth, who plays junior cricket for the county’

Rhona said: “This has been a great training session and it’s good to be able to meet up with other players and socialise.

“The coaching has been very friendly and helpful with good equipment available and experienced instruction to help improve my game.”

Sam Whitney added: “With youngsters missing out on sport because of not attending school for several months, the club was happy to provide coaching and it’s very rewarding to see so many players taking advantage and attending over the three days to get back and improve their skills.”