Cricket coach awarded for being lockdown hero

Dan Manders, second XI skipper and junior coach at Shrewsbury Cricket Club and member of Haughmond Football Club, has been officially recognised as a lockdown hero by The Cricketer Magazine for his efforts in launching ‘The Megametre’ fundraiser.

The goal was, in getting club members active during the months of lockdown, to complete 1,000km of exercise between them – the distance from Shrewsbury to Lord’s and Wembley stadium.

The target was smashed inside six days and, in total, Manders and the many fundraisers, featuring former players in the likes of Australia, South Africa and the West Indies, helped raise £16,248,69 for Severn Hospice.

Manders was nominated for the lockdown fundraising category by friend and former Shrewsbury cricket captain Rob Foster.

Foster told The Cricketer: “Through his whole life he’s only played at Shrewsbury, no other club.

“He’s part of the furniture and has been there a long time. He knows everyone, from those who have finished playing, to those who are in the junior section. He is one of those people who canvas the whole club. He’s generally well known and well-liked throughout.

“Dan is larger than life, a big character. He certainly doesn’t do it for the praise. He is a big lad himself so running isn’t his forte. We’re all proud of his efforts.

“It was great for people to be getting out there and doing something positive for charity. It gripped hold of everyone. The last day it was chaos with so many clubs around Shropshire wanting to help out.”

After such an impressive response to the idea created by the 40-year-old dad of two, fundraisers completed a staggering 2,800km on their way to raising the vital funds for the Shropshire and North Powys charity.