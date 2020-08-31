Eve Jones’ Central side are lacking a spark

The Sparks were comprehensively beaten by Northern Diamonds at Edgbaston, failing to defend their 144 by nine wickets after an opening partnership of 139 between Lauren Winfield and Hollie Armitage.

Jones – who was selected as skipper for the newly-formed Sparks in the newly-created women’s competition – edged behind for 15, becoming the first batter to fall on the day. She said: “Really disappointing from us, I don’t think we played well in all three aspects of the game, not enough runs and didn’t capitalise on starts made. For the bowlers, the experienced batters in the Northern Diamonds took the game away from us there, but we look ahead to Monday now, to put the wrongs right.”