Wem go so close to their first win of the 2020 season

Ace Astley, batting at seven after Wem found themselves 43-7 chasing 172, struck 76 from 80 balls to haul his side within a whisker of their first Graham Williamson Trophy Group One victory of the season.

But Bridgnorth and Shropshire bowler Matty Simmonds kept his cool and delivered in the contest’s final over, removing the spirited Astley and ensuring the hosts were left disappointed having required six runs from their final three balls to win, eventually falling just one short on 171.

Simon Gregory had earlier helped visitors Bridgnorth recover from a poor start of their own. Coming in at five with his side at 42-4, Gregory fired an unbeaten 80 – aided by wicketkeeper Ben Lees’ 49 – as Bridgnorth completed their 40 overs with a respectable 172-6.

Astley, Alex Ollerenshaw and Chris Peel Jr took two wickets apiece for Wem.

But any hopes of Wem chasing down that total for a first victory of 2020, having been promoted from the Shropshire League last season, looked to be dashed early on after Harry Chandler’s 10 was the best any of their first seven batsmen could muster.

David Exall, Dan Kearsley and Sam Baugh impressed with the ball to limit the hosts.

Then came Astley’s fine display, almost single-handedly making a contest of it for Wem opposite Danny Cohen, who dug in for a dogged 28 as the finish line drew closer but agonisingly got away from the division’s basement boys, who are still to register a point this season after six defeats from six.

Bridgnorth, meanwhile, go top of the standings by four points with their fifth win of the campaign.

The Cricket Meadow men took advantage of in-form Shifnal’s slip-up to open up their advantage, Shifnal ending their run of four straight victories with a disappointing reverse at Wolverhampton.

Despite opener Steve Leach, who stood in as captain, firing 44, the visitors slumped for just 88 all out, Xavi Clarke’s 10 was the next best offering as former Shifnal off-spinner Charlie Home shone with figures of 6-10.

Home turned the screw late on with a stunning display of bowling to ensure Shifnal lost their final five wickets for just three runs.

Mitch Stanley (3-22) claimed two quick-fire early wickets as hosts Wolverhampton got off to a slow start but captain Amritpal Singh’s 35 not out guided his men to victory with five wickets to spare.

Shifnal stay second, while Wolverhampton are fifth in the six-team mini-league – one of three sides on 12 points.

Joining them are Shrewsbury and Oswestry after Shrews picked up a commanding London Road victory over the Morda men.

The visitors disappointed on their way to 121 all out, with Chris Cathrall’s unbeaten 31 their best effort as Shrewsbury’s Sam Ellis (3-13) and Peter Clark (3-21) did the damage.

The hosts sailed to victory in 19 overs with the loss of just one wicket, captain Will Parton, as George Hargrave (49*) and Clark (56*) put on an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 104.