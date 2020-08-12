Glamorgan stop Pears to hold out for draw

The 34-year-old equalled the Glamorgan record for the most dismissals in a game before his side were set a 358 target in 51 overs by Stafford-born Worcestershire captain, and former Shropshire all-rounder, Joe Leach.

He then struck an invaluable 74 after the Welsh county had lost three early wickets to ease fears of a spectacular collapse.

Worcestershire probed away throughout a tense final session, with occasional spinner Jake Libby taking two wickets, but Cooke’s defiance, until he perished with 17 balls remaining, proved decisive as Glamorgan closed on 141-7.

The home team had to be content with 15 points to add to the 22 picked up in last week’s win over Gloucestershire at Bristol to keep them firmly in contention to qualify from the group and they are only three points behind leaders Somerset.

They again batted with a new found solidity with Jake Libby’s arrival from Nottinghamshire having already yielded 330 runs from four knocks and a productive partnership with Daryl Mitchell at the top of the order.

On the bowling front Leach led by example with six wickets in the game – a sterling effort given the flat nature of the pitch and the sweltering conditions.