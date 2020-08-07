Misfiring Shrews urged to raise their game

His team travel to Wolverhampton tomorrow in need of a victory to get their season back on track.

Shrewsbury were favourites to progress from Group One of the Graham Williamson Trophy but find themselves off the pace after losing two of their first three matches.

Parton pointed to some below-par performances and the increased motivation of their opponents, many of whom they have not faced in league cricket for several years, as key factors for the sluggish start.

He said: “It is nothing but our own fault. To this point we have just not quite clicked as a group.

“We haven’t capitalised on some good positions and in both defeats it has been one aspect of the game which has let us down.

“Are we seen as a scalp? Most definitely. One captain actually told me his team had turned up an hour earlier than usual to warm-up before the game.

“Everyone is trying just that little bit harder. It is like everyone’s cup final.

“In many respects they are playing the reputation of the club rather than the reality. The fact is we have a number of players who are getting their first taste of league cricket. But is something you have to deal with when playing for this club.”

Former Shropshire youth team player James Collins is poised to make his debut for the club having recently returned to the county.

Norway international Pritviv Bhart is also back with the club but not expected to make his first appearance until later in the month.

Parton added: “It is still early days but it is only a 10-match season and if you fall behind early on there is not a lot of time to make up the ground.

“We don’t want to lose anymore games this early in the season.”

Bridgnorth sit top of the group having beaten Shrewsbury last weekend to make it three wins from three. But they face a tough challenge tomorrow from Shifnal, who sit second in the standings, four points back.

Wem, bottom of the group and without a point so far, will be aiming to kickstart their campaign at Oswestry, who themselves will be aiming to bounce back from a 180-run hammering at Wolverhampton last time out.