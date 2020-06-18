Advertising
Daryl Mitchell hungry for more runs
Daryl Mitchell says his hunger for the game is as great as ever as he prepares for what he hopes will be his 18th season – albeit it a shortened version – with Worcestershire.
There is increasing optimism that the county season, delayed until at least August 1 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will get the green light to begin but while the cricket world has patiently waited Mitchell has been busy as chairman of the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA) during a challenging period for the game and following David Leatherdale’s decision to step down as CEO.
But his enthusiasm for a return to the field of play is as great as when he made his first-class debut for his home county against Loughborough MCCU at Kidderminster in 2005.
Since then Mitchell has scored nearly 13,000 first-class runs at an average of 40 predominantly in the opening role and been a key member of the white-ball side which has enjoyed much success in recent years.
He signed a one-year contract extension during the winter to the end of the 2021 campaign when he will be approaching his 38th birthday.
“This will be my 18th season in total, I signed in 2003, had a University Scholarship 2003-2004,” said Mitchell.
“You just crack on, year on year, week on week, day on day. It’s been quite a long time but hopefully I’m still contributing and getting a few runs here and there.
“I know we lost that first game to Loughborough. That’s about as much as I remember. I scored something like 10 and six (five and 12), I didn’t get many runs, and we got beat by the students which was disappointing for a first-class debut.
“They were a pretty useful team. There were a lot of first-class cricketers in and around that side during that period. Quite a few of their players from that time played first-class cricket.
“I’ve still got that hunger for the game. Absolutely. Certainly the batting side of it. I like scoring runs. I like contributing to wins. That’s the most important thing.”
Mitchell and the rest of the Worcestershire batting line-up struggled for runs in first-class cricket last season, but the former captain is determined to bounce back if and when cricket resumes after the lockdown.
He said: “Last year, I see as a bit of a blip. I didn’t get as many runs as I would have liked. That’s fairly obvious and it was the same for the batting unit as a whole.
“I still managed three hundreds across a couple of formats. Batting can be difficult at times, but from a personal point of view I’ve still scored 13,000 runs averaging 40 and 13 first-class hundreds in the last three years.
“Hopefully I will take a lot of confidence from my career and the amount of runs I’ve scored and trust my method, trust the way I go about things.”
Mitchell has relished his responsibilities with the PCA during this past winter.
He said: “My role as chairman is still the same but I had more of a hands-on role during the winter months with David Leatherdale leaving and it being a bit of a transition period for our new CEO.
“There has been a bit of a personnel change at the PCA so I filled a couple of holes in an executive role and was based at The Oval for certain days of the week.
“It’s been a brilliant experience to be quite heavily involved in the commercial side of things and the new standard contracts, county partnership agreements.
“I’ve been across a whole range of things really. It’s been a really exciting time and I have to pinch myself at times, having one-to-one meetings with Tom Harrison and various people at the ECB and first-class county CEOs.
“I’ve learned a lot of skills over the last few months really.”
