Cricket stalwart Norman Ross eyes up a late cut!

Norman Ross, 69, has played, coached and volunteered at Wellington Cricket Club since he was a teenager.

For over 25 of those years, he headed up the club’s youth section, helping to teach the sport he loves to thousands of local boys and girls.

“Unfortunately the virus has hit the sport of cricket very hard and it is looking like we might lose the entire league season,” Ross explained.

“We have done everything we can to keep our junior members engaged with cricket by organising remote tutorials and socially distanced training - but it has been hard work.”

Coupled with the restrictions on playing the game, cricket clubs rely on the summer season to generate their revenues and many are now facing a cash crisis.

“The club’s committee was looking at ways to bridge the expected gap in our accounts, and a fellow member suggested I get a sponsored haircut. Well, I have started to look a bit scruffy after three months of lock-down!”

Norman has agreed to shave off his hair if the club can reach its crowdfunding target of £2,000 by the end of June.

“We are over half-way there now,” he added. “But we still need a few more donations.”

Advertising

Other members of the club are being encouraged to join Norman in his pledge to help spread the word and get the club over the line.

“I hope that other people will get behind the idea. The more we can raise the easier it will be for the club to return to what it does best once this is all over - which is providing opportunities to learn and play cricket in the town.”

To support Wellington Cricket Club and help Norman get a much-needed trim, visit spacehive.com/wellingtoncc-covid-19/