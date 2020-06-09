Lara Jones is rising up the ranks

Her family have been closely associated with Alberbury CC for many years – both her grandads and dad (Mark) have played for the club on the Shropshire border, and her parents met there.

And it has been a stepping stone for her to play for all the Shropshire age group sides over the years, Warwickshire 2nd XI and even be involved in the Loughborough Sparks Regional Development Centre and then the West Midlands Development Centre.

She says: “When I was growing up, I would be watching my dad play cricket and would always be in the nets when I could.

“When I was old enough, I started going to junior coaching at Alberbury and absolutely loved it. After my first season, I was put forward for county trials and I got into the Shropshire Girls U13s squad aged just eight years old.

“I now help with coaching our junior section with my grandad and the other coaches, hoping to inspire the youngsters just like I was.”

She has captained Shropshire’s age group sides throughout her career, so in 2018 decided to test herself by getting involved in the Warwickshire 2nd XI set-up.

“This came about because I was invited on their tour to South Africa and I was able to play against some very strong opposition, which allowed me to test my abilities,” she said.

“My involvement with the regional development centres enabled me to train with some very talented players and be tested by my coaches, which I loved.”

She now plays for Alberbury in the Henshalls Shropshire Cricket League, captains Worfield Women in the West Midlands Premier Division, coaches the junior section at her home club and also at the Warwickshire Girls’ Hubs.

Not bad for someone who is still only 20!

“Cricket has taken me and my family all over the country. Playing for the county has meant I’ve been able to play at some beautiful grounds.”

She is a firm advocate of girls taking up the game.

“Don’t ever let anyone say you can’t do something, because you can,” she said. “Personally, when I was growing up, I was incredibly shy and really struggled with my confidence, but cricket was a great way to express myself and allowed me to build my self-confidence.

“It’s a great way to meet new people and make lifelong friendships.”

She has already built up a stack of memories thanks to cricket.

“I still remember getting my first 50 when I was 11 at Malvern College, for Shropshire Girls U13s against Wales. I’ll never forget my coach Jonathon dancing on the sidelines in celebration.”

“Getting to the Lady Taverners National Finals in 2012 with Alberbury was a massive achievement for us all. We lost on the day, but to come second in the country is something to be very proud of.

“It also meant we got to play at Milton Keynes, which is still one of the best wickets I’ve played on, I just wish I’d have appreciated it more at the time.

“Getting my maiden 50 in a men’s game was a massive highlight for me.

“When I was 14, I scored 53 not out against Madeley 2nds, in Reserve Division One.

“Then In 2015, I got my first 100 for Alberbury Girls. I scored 100 not out from 52 balls, in a T20.

“When I played for Loughborough Sparks RDC, a few of us were invited to play in a Loughborough Lightning warm-up match.

“This meant I got to play with and against some amazing cricketers like Georgia Elwiss, Elyse Villani and I even got to face Australian ace Ellyse Perry.”

She’s a big fan of former England skipper Charlotte Edwards, and also loves watching Jimmy Anderson bowl.

“I’ve been lucky enough to meet Charlotte on several occasions and have even been coached by her on an England scouting day.

“My dad is also one of my favourite cricketers, but as I’ve grown up watching him, I’m also one of his greatest critics.”

Her favourite moment watching cricket was seeing England win the World Cup final on the television in the clubhouse at Alberbury last summer – but there was a slight blip.

“The signal in the clubhouse was dodgy to say the least! Just as Jason Roy threw the ball into Jos Buttler in the super over, the signal cut out and it felt like we were waiting forever to find out the result of the game!”