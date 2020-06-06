Clubs go into bat to boost charity funds

Clubs across the county have pitched in with imaginative ideas in support of worthy causes, providing a fitting example to the ECB’s new Together Through This Test campaign.

Seven of the county’s clubs have been putting in the hard yards to raise much-needed cash for those who need it most during the health crisis.

Steve Reese, Cricket Shropshire’s lead officer, said the many thousands of pounds raised highlight the strength and togetherness in Shropshire’s cricketing community.

He said: “It’s been brilliant to see all the fantastic efforts being made by the cricket family in Shropshire to contribute to our communities in such tough circumstances.

“Unfortunately, there is no cricket at the moment, but that hasn’t stopped cricket clubs and individuals from across the county getting involved in these initiatives – proving just how strong and committed the cricket family is in Shropshire.”

Bridgnorth, Shrewsbury, Madeley, Wem, Wellington, Beacon and Sentinel have all swapped their whites for various fundraising methods over recent weeks, with efforts set to continue next month as the totals continue to rocket.

Bridgnorth spearheaded a #Relay50 event over the sunny Bank Holiday weekend, achieving a stunning effort of over £8,000 raised. Members and former members around the world took part in running, walking, cycling and even rowing for an hour before donating to raise funds for the Hospice.

Wellington have launched a new partnership with Telford Crisis Support to help collect and distribute donations in the form of essential rations to families in need during the pandemic.

Shrewsbury club Beacon are into week five of their weekly Six Appeal, where club members have been obtaining donations for charities such as Shrewsbury Food Bank, Grinshill Animal Rescue and Hilbrae Rescue Kennels.

Sentinel participated in a 3k challenge which raised £745 for frontline staff dealing with the pandemic at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust charity.

Madeley Cricket Club are running a #MilesForMadeley event where members have ran, cycled, walked or swam 1,324 miles. They have so far raised £650, which will be shared between Brain Research UK and Severn Hospice.

Wem’s mammoth fundraising efforts begin on June 1. Members are taking on the challenge of cycling 4,000 miles – the equivalent of a trip to Mumbai – the base of their overseas star Jay Bista.

Shrewsbury teamed up with Haughmond FC to raise a staggering £16,000 for Severn Hospice. The clubs opted to tackle the ‘Megametre’, where members ran a combined 1,000 kilometres, the equivalent of Shrewsbury to Lord’s and Shrewsbury to Wembley and back.

Members old and new pitched in to power through their legs to help their clubs reach the goal and were backed by more than 700 supporters, raising the incredible final total. Their efforts are raising funds for the NHS and will also go towards purchasing a deliberator for the club and community.